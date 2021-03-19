31 students, five teachers test Covid positive in erstwhile Karimnagar

Of them, 15 students and the five teachers belong to girls’ residential school in Jagitial and 16 students belong to Kasturibha Gandhi School, Konaraopet

Jagitial/Sircilla: Thirty one students and five teachers were infected by Covid-19 in different schools in the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Friday.

Of them, 15 students and the five teachers belong to girls’ residential school in Jagitial. As 20 students of the school have been suffering from fever during the last few two days, district medical authorities conducted tests and found 15 students and five teachers were infected with the virus.

On the other hand, 16 students of Kasturibha Gandhi School, Konaraopet of Rajanna-Sircilla district, were also diagnosed with Covid. Over 60 students of the school attended the Maha Shivaratri jatara in Vemulawda. Since then, some of them have been suffering from cold, cough and fever.

