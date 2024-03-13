Hyderabad: Osmania University commemorates its 106th year with inauguration of Centenary Pylon

Vice-Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder said the Centenary Pylon symbolizes OU’s rich history, academic prowess, and contributions to society over the past century

Hyderabad: Osmania University on Wednesday commemorated its 106th year with the inauguration of the Centenary Pylon on the university campus here.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder said the Centenary Pylon symbolizes OU’s rich history, academic prowess, and contributions to society over the past century.“It stands as a beacon of inspiration for generations to come, reflecting the values of knowledge, integrity, and inclusivity that define the institution,” he said.

The foundation stone for the pylon was laid in the previous administration, and delays in appointing the VC, as well as the impact of Covid-19 and other reasons, resulted in the delay of the construction process, he said. The pylon was constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 1.5 crore.

MLC Surabhi Vani Devi turned nostalgic, recalling that her late father, PV Narasimha Rao, the former Prime Minister and an alumnus of OU, had inaugurated the pylon for the completion of 75 years of OU’s establishment.