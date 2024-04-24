Telangana 2024 Intermediate Results: Class 11 – 60.01%, class 12 – 64.19%

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 April 2024, 11:51 AM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the results for both Class 11 and Class 12 examinations. Students can view their results on the official TSBIE website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, as well as results.cgg.gov.in.

The pass percentage for Class 11 is reported at 60.01%, while for Class 12, it stands at 64.19%. Notably, female students have outperformed their male counterparts in both Inter 1st and 2nd-year exams. Among girls, the pass rate for TS Inter 1st year is 68.35%, compared to 58.5% for boys.

Similarly, in Telangana Inter 2nd year, girls achieved a pass rate of 72.53%, while boys achieved 56.1%.