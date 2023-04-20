31 tolas of gold, 12 kgs of silver stolen in Asifabad

Two unknown persons decamped with gold and silver silver ornaments and cash of Rs 2 lakh from a jewelry shop in Sirpur (T) mandal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:45 PM, Thu - 20 April 23

A view of jewelry store from where gold, silver ornaments and liquid cash were stolen in Sirpur (T) mandal centre on Wednesday night.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: In a major heist, two unknown persons decamped with 31.2 tolas of golden ornaments, 12 kilograms of silver ornaments and cash of Rs 2 lakh from a jewelry shop in Sirpur (T) mandal centre on Wednesday night. The incident came to light on Thursday. The value of the stolen property was assessed to be Rs 14 lakh.

Koutala Inspector Mohd Sadiq Pasha said the golden, silver ornaments and liquid cash were stolen by breaking open locks of the Dhanalaxmi Jewelry. Two persons wearing masks committed the offence as per videos recorded in a CCTV camera system installed in the outlet. The CLUES team gathered pieces of evidence and investigations were taken up.

Paidi Sai Ram, the owner of the shop realized that the ornaments were stolen only when he opened the store on Thursday morning and noticed that the locks were broken. Police requested the public not to store valuable things in shops with poor security. They urged them to take safety precautions before keeping the valuables in a store.