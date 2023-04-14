Asifabad sizzles as temperatures inch towards 44 degrees Celsius

Published Date - 07:45 PM, Fri - 14 April 23

Representational Image

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Parts of the district recorded scorching heat wave conditions even before the onset of the month of May, on Friday.

As per temperature readings available from the Telangana State Development Planning Society, Koutala mandal registered a maximum day temperature of 43.9 degrees Celsius. Kerameri, Wankidi, Asifabad, Tiryani, Rebbena, Kaghaznagar, Chintalamanepalli, Bejjur, Penchikalpet and Dahegaon mandals recorded temperatures between 41.1 degrees Celsius and 43 degrees Celsius. The sweltering heat conditions forced people to remain indoors.

Meanwhile, Jannaram of Mancherial district and Bhoraj village in Jainath mandal of Adilabad district registered maximum day temperatures of 43 degrees Celsius and 42.9 degrees C, respectively. Bheempur, Bela, Gudihatnoor, Adilabad Urban and Adilabad Rural mandals of Adilabad district witnessed temperatures over 41 degrees C.

