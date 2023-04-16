Woman found hanging in Asifabad

A 29-year old woman was found hanging in her home in Navegaon village in Sirpur (T) mandal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 PM, Sun - 16 April 23

Usha

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A 29-year old woman was found hanging in her home in Navegaon village in Sirpur (T) mandal on Saturday night.

Sirpur (T) Sub-Inspector D Ramesh said K Usha, wife of Parushuram, was suspected to have hanged herself to death when the family members were asleep. She was reportedly depressed after being unable to conceive even after consulting different hospitals.

Usha, a native of Gundaipet village in Koutala mandal, was married to Parushuram in 2018. Based on a complaint received from her father Hulke Devaji, a case was registered.