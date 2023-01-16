31 vehicles gutted at Kancharapalem police station in AP

The vehicles were seized in connection with various crime incidents and kept behind the police station.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:21 PM, Mon - 16 January 23

Visakhapatnam: Four cars and 27 two-wheelers were destroyed in a fire accident at Kancharapalem police station here on Sunday.

It is not immediately known whether it was merely an accident or sabotage and the estimated loss of property is about Rs. One crore.

Police are examining the CCTV footage in connection with the incident.