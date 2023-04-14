324th Khalsa Panth Foundation Day celebrations held in Hyderabad

The major attraction of the celebrations was held at Sri Guru Gobind Singhji play grounds, Ameerpet, where over 15,000 Sikh devotees and other community faiths participated in the Vishaal Deewan.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:36 PM, Fri - 14 April 23

Hyderabad: Recitation of Gurubani Keertans and sermons by renowned Ragi Jathas, carrying revered Sri Guru Granth Sahibji on a palaquin, a colourful Nagar Keertan and breathtaking display of Gatka skills marked the 324th Khalsa Panth Foundation Day celebrations, popularly known as Vaisakhi festival, in the city on Friday.

The major attraction of the celebrations was held at Sri Guru Gobind Singhji play grounds, Ameerpet, where over 15,000 Sikh devotees and other community faiths participated in the Vishaal Deewan.

The congregation was marked by the recitations of Holy Gurbani keertans and Kathas by Bhai Jasbeer Singhji (Paunta Saheb Wale), Bhai Jeevan Singhji (Ludhiana), Bhai Ajay Singhji (Nankana Sahib, Lahore), Bhai Veer Singh and Jatha Tera Jatha and other reputed Ragi Jathas. After the culmination of the congregation, the traditional Guru-ka-Langar was served.

Nagar Keertan:

A colourful Nagar Keertan was taken out from Gurudwara Saheb Ameerpet which passed through the main corridors of Greenlands, Begumpet, Punjagutta and returned back to Gurudwara Saheb Ameerpet.

Guru Granth Sahebji was carried on a decorated vehicle along with Nishaan Saheban from all Gurudwaras across the State and Gatka exercises and other skills were displayed by Kalgidhar Dashmesh Jatha.