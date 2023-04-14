Allu Arjun sends his best wishes to team Shaakuntalam

Samantha starrer Shaakuntalam is releasing today in theatres worldwide in multiple languages.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:27 AM, Fri - 14 April 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun is very much involved with the film Shaakuntalam, though he didn’t play any role directly in the film. This is because of a few special reasons: the lead actress, Samantha, being a very close friend of him; working earlier with the director Gunasekhar in the film Rudramadevi; and most primarily, his daughter, Allu Arha, making her debut with Shaakuntalam as a child artist by playing King Bharatha in the film.

Shaakuntalam is releasing today in theatres worldwide in multiple languages. On this occasion, Allu Arjun sends his best wishes to the team Shaakuntalam through his Twitter. Allu Arjun wrote individually about the cast and crew of the film in his tweet.

Allu Arjun calls Shaakuntalam an epic project and wishes the best for the trio: director Gunasekhar, producer Neelima Guna, and producer Dil Raju. He also sends his warmest wishes to his sweetest lady, Samantha, and his Mallu brother, Dev Mohan.

Allu Arjun specially thanked Gunasekhar for introducing Allu Arha with Shaakuntalam and also taking a lot of care about her in the shooting. He hopes that the audience will definitely enjoy the little and special screen presence of Allu Arha in the film. Allu Arjun is going to cherish this special moment forever.

Shaakuntalam is inspired by Abhigyana Shakuntalam, a popular play by Kalidasa, which is taken from Indian mythology. So book your tickets and witness one of the epic love stories from our Indian culture on the big screen.