Shaakuntalam and Rudhrudu releasing in theatres on Friday

Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Shaakuntalam and Raghava Lawrence's Rudhrudu belong to different genres and have their own sections of audiences. While Shaakuntalam is a period mythological romantic drama, Rudhrudu is a complete action entertainer.

14 April 23

Hyderabad: Shaakuntalam and Rudhrudu are going to entertain the Telugu audience in theatres starting today. While Shaakuntalam is a period mythological romantic drama, Rudhrudu is a complete action entertainer. The films belong to different genres and have their own sections of audiences. Also, both films have positive vibes around them.

Shaakuntalam is inspired by Kalidasa’s popular play, Abhigyana Shakuntalam. Gunasekhar directed the film. Samantha played the lead and titular role in the film as Shakuntala. Dev Mohan played her husband, King Dushyanta. Neelima Guna and Dil Raju produced the film under the banners of Gunaa Teamworks and Sri Venkateswara Creations. Mani Sharma composed the music for the film.

Shaakuntalam also marks the debut of Allu Arjun’s daughter, Allu Arha, as a child artist, playing King Bharata in the film. Shaakuntalam is released across the world in multiple languages. It is a pan-Indian film. The film got a great response from the premiere shows already.

Rudhrudu is Raghava Lawrence‘s Telugu release after a gap of more than two years. Lawrence earlier impressed the Telugu audience with his Muni and Kanchana film series. Now he is back with Rudhrudu. This time, Lawrence just stuck to playing the lead and not handling the direction. Kathiresan is the director and producer of the film.

Lawrence promoted the film by saying that it has a good amount of emotion besides the action. Rudhrudu is built upon the mother sentiment factor. The trailer promised an energy-packed action entertainer. We need to wait for the public’s response to see if Lawrence can satisfy them with Rudhrudu.