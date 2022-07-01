330 EV charging stations to come up in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: To cut down carbon emissions by encouraging the use of electric vehicles (EV), the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has proposed 230 EV charging stations and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) proposed 100 charging stations in their respective jurisdiction.

The facilities will be installed on a revenue-sharing model as agreed by the GHMC, HMDA and Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO). Each station will have a high-speed charging facility and a normal charging facility. “The cost of charging was decided as Rs 18 kilowatt per hour (kWh), but the prices will be revised,” said an official from the TSREDCO.

To promote the use of EV, the State government recently launched TSEV – Telangana’s first electric mobility awareness web portal, which is hosted by TSREDCO, the nodal agency for setting up charging stations within the State.

In addition to this, to further increase the number of electric vehicles including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, cars and buses, the State government also brought a policy for EV manufacturers and is attracting them to set up their units in Telangana.

Presently, there are around 150 EV charging stations located in the city and most of them are located near Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited stations, Railway Stations, petrol bunks etc.

Location of charging stations

* Indira Park

* KBR Park gate-1, gate-3, gate-6

* Tank Bund Road

* Municipal Parking Complex, Abids

* Nanakramguda

* Mahavir Harina Vanasthali National Park, Vanasthalipuram

* Uppal Metro Station Parking area

* Santosh Nagar (near Owaisi Hospital)

* Near Taj Tristar Hotel, SD Road (Secunderabad)