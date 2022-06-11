34 MMTS services cancelled on June 12

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has announced cancellation of 34 MMTS services on June 12.

The cancelled MMTS trains include nine Lingampally-Hyderabad services — Train Nos. 47129, 47132, 47133, 47135, 47136, 47137, 47139, 47138 and 47140; nine Hyderabad-Lingampally services — Train Nos. 47105, 47109, 47110, 47111, 47112, 47114, 47116, 47118 and 47120; seven Falaknuma-Lingampally services — Train Nos. 47153, 47164, 47165, 47166, 47203, 47220 and 47170; seven Lingampally-Falaknuma services— Train Nos. 47176, 47189, 47210, 47187, 47190, 47191 and 47192.

The other services cancelled on June 12 are Secunderabad-Lingampally —Train No.

47150, and Lingampalli-Secunderabad —Train No.47195, according to a press release.