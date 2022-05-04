36-inches tall groom weds 34-inch bride!

Groom having 36 inch height tied-a-knot with 34 in bride in Bhagalpur.

Patna: A marriage in Naugachia block in Bhagalpur district hit the headlines when a groom measuring 36 inches in height tied the knot with a 34 inches tall bride on Tuesday night.

This marriage became the centre of attraction as a large number of uninvited people assembled at the venue to take a selfie with the couple.

The groom Munna, son of Vindeshwari Mandal, is 26 years old. He is a native of Mashru village in Naugachia block. He married Mamta Kumari (24), daughter of Kishori Mandal alias Gujo Mandal, a native of Abhiya Bazar.

Many villagers said that it was a unique experience witnessing such a marriage. It looked like the marriage of a Gudda and Gudiya (Dolls).

“Searching for a bride for my son, who is just 36 inches tall, was a difficult task for me. I was lucky that I found a bride having a similar height in the same district. A large number of people assembled there and blessed them,” said Vindeshwari Mandal, father of the groom.

