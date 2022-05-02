39,620 metric tons of yasangi paddy procured so far in Nalgonda district

Published Date - 06:55 PM, Mon - 2 May 22

Paddy procurement centre at Arjala Bavi in Nalgonda ditstrict.

Nalgonda: In all, 39,620 metric tons of paddy of yasangi crop season was procured from 5,293 farmers through 211 paddy procurement centre in Nalgonda as on April 30. The district authorities are working with a target of completing the paddy procurement in the district in 15 or 20 days.

Out of 254 proposed paddy procurement centres (PPCs), the purchase of crop from the farmers was going on smooth through 211 PPCs and remaining 43 PPCs were yet to open due to technical reasons. A paddy procurement centre was setup for every five kilometers for the convenience of the farmers. Rs 8.68 crore (83 per cent) have been credited into the bank accounts of the farmers for the purchased paddy as against Rs 11.68 crore total bills.

So far, 25,62,600 gunny bags have been supplied to the PPCs and 9,90,506 gunny bags have already utilized of them. About 15,72,094 gunny bags were available with the PPCs for use, which was indicating that no shortage of gunny bags in the district and there was no truth in the allegation of the leaders of opposition parties that lack of gunny bags was impacting the paddy procurement in the district.

The district authorities were planning to check shortage of gunny bags due to non-arrival of new gunny bags from other states. For every crop season, earlier 60 to 70 percent of new gunny bags arrived for the paddy procurement and 30 to 40 percent old bags were used. The situation arose due to the attitude of the Centre have created a situation to complete the paddy procurement with old gunny bags only.

The marketing and civil supplies department have been getting back the gunny bags available with the millers for the purpose and making repairs to the damaged ones. The foresight of the district officials has avoided shortage of gunny bags in the district.

For speedy transportation of the purchased paddy to the mills from PPCs, the contractors were increased to 10 for this crop season from five in the last crop season. Out of 39,620.2 metric tons of purchased paddy, 39,114 metric tons of paddy was already shifted to rice mills in the district.

Special check posts manned by police and revenue officials have been set up at Telangana-Andhra Pradesh boarder at Wadapally in Nalgonda district and at Ramapuram in Suryapet district to check influx of paddy from neighbouring State. To check the selling of paddy by the brokers, 28 quintals per acre was being allowed to sell at the PPCs. It any one brought the paddy above this limit, the officials were checking whether the paddy was actually produced by him his agricultural fields or not, he added.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Additional district collector (Revenue) Vanamala Chandrashekhar said that a prepared a plan to get required one crore gunny bags from the millers and receiving four to five lakhs gunny bags from they every day. Eight lakhs tarpaulin covers were also supplied to PPCs in the district. Due to these measures, the toll free number setting on paddy procurement had received less than 10 complaints, which was indication for smooth flow of paddy procurement.

The agriculture department has estimated that 28 quintals of paddy would be produced on an overage per every acre. If any farmer brought above 28 quintals per acre, the additional paddy would also be purchased after examination by the officials, he added.

Total opened PPCs : 211

IKP PPCs :118

PACS PPCs: 86

AMC PPCs : 7

Total Procured Paddy : 39,620 mts

Through IKP PPCs : 12,573 mts

Through PACS PPCs :22, 558 mts

Through AMC PPCs :4,488 mts

Paddy purchased from No of farmers : 5,213

Bills paid to No. of farmers: 525

Purchased paddy value : Rs 77.66 crore

Balance value to enter in Tabs : 63 percent

