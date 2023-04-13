4.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Andaman and Nicobar Islands

An earthquake of 4.4 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Campbell Bay in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Thursday.

By ANI Published Date - 11:15 AM, Thu - 13 April 23

Representational Image.

Andaman and Nicobar: An earthquake of 4.4 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Campbell Bay in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Thursday, informed National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake hit Campbell at 8:51 am on Thursday.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 60 kilometres. “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 13-04-2023, 08:51:26 IST, Lat: 8.94 & Long: 94.28, Depth: 60 Km, Location: 218km N of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island, India,” tweeted NCS.

Earlier on April 12, An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occured in Araria in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said in a tweet. The NCS said the earthquake occurred at 5:35 am IST on Wednesday. According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Earlier on April 9 earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Ritcher scale occurred at a depth of 10 km, Nicobar Island on Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake occurred at around 4:01 pm.