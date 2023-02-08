4 hidden gem scotches to explore this International Scotch Day on February 8

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:04 PM, Wed - 8 February 23

Hyderabad: With scotch being the aspirational drink of choice for many, scotch holds a special place in the hearts of whisky lovers worldwide. Made in Scotland, scotch whiskies are created to meet a very high standard and are some of the most popular and widely demanded spirits in the world. The best scotch brands in the world are known for capturing the unique flavours of the distinct regional traditions and environmental conditions of Scotland, and offer a truly elevated drinking experience.

On the occasion of International Scotch Day on February 8, we’re listing some of the hidden gems for you to explore and enjoy as you take a deep dive into the exquisite world of scotch whiskies!

1. Dewar’s Japanese Smooth

Whisky enthusiasts will, undoubtedly, be familiar with the smooth taste of Dewar’s Scotch. The Scottish whisky maker’s latest innovation is the Dewar’s Japanese Smooth Scotch Whisky. An exciting amalgamation of the Japanese and Scottish whisky-making cultures of Scotland and Japan, this scotch whiskey finishes its two-part maturation process in traditional Mizunara Oak casks sourced from Japan.

2. Glenmorangie The Tayne

A Scotch inspired by a 16th century war legend between the English and Spanish navies, Glenmorangie’s The Tayne is a standout in many ways in the world of whisky. Created with clear Spanish influences, The Tayne chooses an unusual finish of amontillado sherry casks for its final maturation. The influence of the sherry is instantly evident in the bouquet. It features a sweet flavour with light bitterness and an aftertaste of spice, giving the scotch plenty of volume.

3. Monkey Shoulder

Popular among new-age whisky drinkers, the Monkey Shoulder Scotch Whisky is a blended malt scotch whisky that combines three unique single malt spirits to create a unique taste. Each of the component single malts are brewed in former bourbon casks, and then further vatted together after blending. The resulting Scotch is known for its light and creamy undertone, with vanilla notes and a signature richness.

4. Talisker

Founded in 1830, Talisker is one of the oldest scotch whiskies to come from the Isle of Skye. This award-winning single malt scotch is matured for 10 years in American Oak barrels, and known for having a powerful pepper-induced and smoky aroma. The spirit brings a touch of brine and dry barley to the palate, leaving a memorably marine aftertaste that is delicately balanced by hints of orchard fruit.