| 4 Killed 2 Others Injured Critically In Two Different Accidents In Warangal

4 killed, 2 others injured critically in two different accidents in Warangal

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:15 AM, Sun - 22 May 22

Warangal: Four people including three women were killed in two different road accidents near here on Sunday.

An autorickshaw driver Raju of Allipuram village, and two women passengers died when their autorickshaw rammed into a stationary lorry near Vaagdevi college campus at Bollikunta under Khila Warangal mandal limits.

In another incident a woman travelling a car had fallen off the road over bridge on Warangal-Khammam highway as two cars collided head on.

Two others who sustained injuries in the accident were shifted to MGM hospital for the treatment. Police have shifted the bodies of the deceased persons to the MGM hospital and were on the job to identify the deceased peraon in the auto-lorry accident case.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .