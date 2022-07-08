4 looks of Kriti Sanon which add extra ethnicity and glam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:25 PM, Fri - 8 July 22

Hyderabad: Kriti Sanon, famous for her roles in ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’, ‘Raabta’, ‘Luka Chuppi’, ‘Heropanti’, and ‘Mimi’ is grabbing the audience’s attention frequently with her ethnic yet glamorous looks. The ‘Bachchan Pandey’ actor, who is also known for writing and sharing poetry on her Instagram, has made chic appearances in designer lehengas, palazzos and saris.

Kriti recently posted a string of photos, while she was attending Umang 2022, in a golden embellished sari which gave her a royal look. She carried the sari in a contemporary style with minimal jewellery of stone earrings and slightly smokey eyes. The sari looked like a drop of gold from heaven on the actor and the fans went gaga over the flawless look. She captioned the reel as “I am a vintage heart in a modern mind”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Kriti has a heart for every colour, from golden to white, from green to black. She elegantly pulled off a Seema Gujral iconic black lehenga with glam makeup and silver shimmer eyes with intense kajal. Kriti paired the outfit with minimal jewellery and a handful of rings. The diva grabs the attention by posing elegantly in the glittery outfit with close up shots of her beautifully done makeup. She captioned the photos, “Black, glitter and intense eyes.. That’s all Glam’s made of”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

On the occasion of director Dinesh Vijan’s sister Pooja Vijan’s wedding ceremony, the ‘Heropanti’ star chose to go all glam in a Ritika Mirchandani two-piece palazzo set with a royal red embroidered blazer. The royal colour red looked perfect on Kriti with her styled sleek hair. The red choker necklace had complimented the V-neck blouse stunningly. Kriti’s this ethnic look has proven to be a strong game changer in her acclaimed fashion sense.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CeEQN0UJpaQ/

Another star was added to the new-age belief of ‘simplicity is the new glam’ when Kriti neatly carried out a baby pink Shivan and Naresh sharara set. The outfit was bliss to her fans’ eyes. With nude makeup, the IIFA Award-winning actor paired her outfit with designer jewellery and a flower maang tikka. Pink looked prettier with the pairing of matching bangles and rings on the alluring sequin outfit. The actor captioned the snaps of this lovely outfit, “Embrace Simplicity”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Even though Kriti has been in the industry for only a short while, she has made sure to leave a benchmark for everyone with her fashion statements. The mindful actor, who is very particular about her opinions on social media, is going to star in ‘Bhediya’ soon with Varun Dhawan. Along with that, Kriti is also going to star alongside Salman Khan in ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’.

Sukhjeet Kaur