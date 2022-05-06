40 kgs of spurious cotton seeds seized in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:21 PM, Fri - 6 May 22

Representational image

Mancherial: Cracking the whip against spurious seed traders, the police arrested a person for allegedly storing banned spurious cotton seeds at Karji Bheempur village in Bheemini mandal on Friday. A total of 40 kg spurious seeds worth Rs 80,000 were seized from him.

Bheemini Sub-Inspector Venkatesh said that the accused person was Wadai Namdev from Karji Bheempur. Namdev was found to have stored the seeds in his residence when police conducted raids in his house, following a tip. He confessed to selling the seeds to farmers at higher prices. A case was registered against him and investigations were taken up.

