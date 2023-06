| 40 Passengers Injured As Bus Falls Into Gorge In Himachal

40 passengers injured as bus falls into gorge in Himachal

By PTI Published Date - 02:08 PM, Thu - 1 June 23

Shimla: A bus rolled down into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district on Thursday, leaving 40 passengers injured, police said.

Ambulances have been dispatched to the spot, according to the state emergency operation centre.

Further details are awaited.