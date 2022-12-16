45 new court halls under construction in Telangana: Kiren Rijiju

Updated On - 04:25 PM, Fri - 16 December 22

Hyderabad: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju informed Rajya Sabha that 45 new court halls and six residential accommodations for Judicial Officers of District and Subordinate Courts were being constructed in Telangana State.

Replying to a question raised by BRS member Damodar Rao Divakonda with regard to shortage of court rooms and residential quarters for district and subordinate judiciary in the State of Telangana, the union Minister stated that currently Telangana has 531 court halls against the working strength of 410 and 475 residential units were available.

The union Minister stated that the primary responsibility of the development of infrastructure facilities for the judiciary rests with the State governments.

However, to augment the resources of the State Governments, the union Government has been implementing a Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) for the Development of infrastructure facilities for the judiciary by providing financial assistance to State governments and union Territories in the prescribed fund-sharing pattern between the Centre and States.

Rijiju informed that the scheme has been implemented since 1993-94 and covers the construction of court buildings and residential accommodations for judicial officers of the district and subordinate judiciary.

A sum of Rs 9,445.46 crore has been released under the scheme so far since its inception, out of which Rs 6,001.15 crore has been released since 2014-15, he said.

He further stated that the scheme has been extended from 2021-22 to 2025-26 with a budgetary outlay of Rs 9,000 crore including a central share of Rs 5,307 crore.

Besides the construction of court halls and residential quarters, the scheme now also covers the construction of lawyers’ halls, digital computer rooms, and toilet complexes in the district and subordinate courts, he said.