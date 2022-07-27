Growing industrialisation in Telangana State

Hyderabad: These practice questions focusing on Telangana will aid aspirants to prepare better for the State government recruitment examinations.

1. Match the following

Industrial Clusters District

1. Agri & Food Processing Fibre Glass Cluster A. Jadcherla-Mahabubnagar

2. Leather Design Cluster B. Manthani-Peddapalli

3. Agri Implements Cluster C. Madikonda-Hanamkonda

4. Jewellery Manufacturing D. Madaram- Rangareddy

Codes:-

a. 1-C, 2-B, 3-A, 4- D

b. 1-D, 2-A 3-B, 4- C

c. 1-B, 2-A, 3-C, 4- D

d. 1-A, 2-D, 3-C, 4- B

Ans: b

Explanation:

• Agri & Food Processing Fibre Glass Cluster is located in Madaram-Rangareddy district.

• Leather Design Cluster is located in Jadcherla-Mahabubnagar district. It is an 100 acre garments cluster.

• Agri Implementation Cluster is located in Manthani-Peddapalli district. It is spread in 40 acres.

• Jewellery manufacturing is located in Madikonda-Hanamkonda district. It is spread in 25 acres.

2. When was the Palle Samagra Seva Kendram launched in Telangana?

a) October 2, 2014 b) October 2, 2015 c) October 2, 2016 d) October 2, 2017

Ans: b

Explanation:

• Palle Samagra Seva Kendram or Digital Telangana Centres were launched on Gandhi Jayanthi – October 2, 2015.

• The programme aims to provide a bouquet of services at village level like citizen services, pension payment services, MGNREGA payments, banking services, white labelled ATMs, e-Mart, B2C services insurance services etc.

• The scheme was launched in 100 villages with the objective to cover all the Gram Panchayats (about 8695) in next three years.

• In addition to the ICT policy, four other allied documents policies on Rural Tech Centres, Innovation, Electronics and gaming were also released at the event on April 4, 2016.

3. How much share does Telangana government have in The Singareni Collieries Company Limited?

a) 35 b) 42 c) 49 d) 51

Ans: d

Explanation:

• The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is a government coal mining company jointly owned by the government of Telangana and government of India on a 51:49 equity basis.

• The SCCL is currently operating 18 open cast and 27 underground mines in six districts of Telangana with a manpower of around 48,942.

4. Nizam Sugar factory was founded in which district in Telangana?

a) Karimnagar

b) Adilabad

c) Medak

d) Nizamabad

Ans: d

Explanation: Nizam sugar industry is largest sugar industry not only in Telangana but also in Asia. It was established in the year 1937 in Bodhan of Nizamabad district.

5. Which among the following pairs is correct about cement industries locations?

a) Nagarjuna cement – Kethepally (Nalgonda)

b) Raasi cements corporation – Vadapally (Nalgonda)

c) Maha cement Mellacheruvu (Suryapet)

d) All of the above

Ans: d

Explanation: Telangana region predominates with lime stone deposits, which played significant role in development of this industry. This industry is mainly concentrated in Mancherial, Peddapalli, Suryapet and Nalgonda districts. The Main cement factories in Telangana are:

• Nagarjuna cement – Kethepally ( Nalgonda)

• Raasi cements corporation – Vadapally (Nalgonda)

• Maha cement – Mellacheruvu (Suryapet)

• Kesoram cements – Basanth (Nagar Peddapalli)

