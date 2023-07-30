5.0 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia

The tremors of the earthquake did not have the potential to trigger giant waves, the agency said as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

By IANS Published Date - 08:13 AM, Sun - 30 July 23

Representational Image.

Jakarta: A 5.0-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia’s eastern province of North Maluku, the country’s meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

The earthquake happened at 18:19 Jakarta time (1119 GMT) with its epicentre at 21 km northwest of East Halmahera Regency, and a depth of 51 km under-land, the agency added on Saturday.

