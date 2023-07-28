Earthquake of 4.2 magnitude jolts Afghanistan

By ANI Published Date - 07:25 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

Kabul: An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted Afghanistan on Friday, the National Center for Seismology reported.

It took place at 18:09:49 IST, at a depth of 71.38 Km.

According to NCS, the epicentre of the quake was found at Latitude: 36.50 and Longitude: 71.38, respectively.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 28-07-2023, 18:09:49 IST, Lat: 36.51 & Long: 71.38, Depth: 200 Km, Location: Afghanistan,” the NCS tweeted.

No reports of casualties or material damage are known yet.

Earlier on July 23, another earthquake of 4.6 magnitude had hit Afghanistan.

On July 18, an earthquake of 4.2 magnitude jolted 79 kilometres Southeast of Afghanistan’s Fayzabad.

