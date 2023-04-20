5 Army soldiers killed in terrorist attack in Poonch

Five Army personnel were killed and another was seriously injured on Thursday after their vehicle caught fire

By PTI Published Date - 11:16 PM, Thu - 20 April 23

An army vehicle in flames after a terror attack in Mendhar in Poonch district, Thursday, April 20, 2023 (PTI Photo)

Jammu/New Delhi: Five Army personnel were killed and another was seriously injured on Thursday after their vehicle caught fire following a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir‘s Poonch, the Army said.

The deceased Army soldiers were from a Rashtriya Rifles unit deployed for counterterror operations, it said in a statement.

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande has briefed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the incident.

“Anguished by the tragedy in Poonch District (J&K), where the Indian Army has lost its brave soldiers after a truck caught fire. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families,” the defence minister tweeted.

The Army said the vehicle the soldiers were travelling in came under fire from unidentified terrorists and it caught fire because of likely use of grenades.

“Today, at approximately 1500 hours, one Army vehicle, moving between Bhimber Gali and Poonch in the Rajauri sector was fired on by unidentified terrorists, taking advantage of heavy rains and low visibility in the area,” the Army said.

“The vehicle caught fire, due to likely use of grenades by terrorists,” it said.

Five personnel of the Rashtriya Rifles Unit deployed for counterterrorist operations in this area have unfortunately lost their lives in the incident, it said.

The Army said another soldier was seriously injured and he was evacuated immediately to the Army hospital at Rajouri.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said he was anguished at the loss of lives of the brave soldiers. “Their rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with the bereaved families,” he said in a tweet.

The Army said operations are underway to catch the perpetrators.

In an initial statement, the Army said the five personnel were killed after their vehicle caught fire, adding further details are being ascertained.

Later in the evening, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal staged a protest on the Tawi bridge in the Jammu city and raised anti-Pakistan slogans.

Officials said traffic on the Bhimber Gali-Poonch Road was stopped following the incident and the entire area was cordoned off. People travelling to Poonch were advised to take the Mendhar route.

The Congress, BJP and Shiv Sena also condemned the attack.