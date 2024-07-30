Hyderabad: Bullet misfired from army firing range injures woman

Padma came on the terrace of her building at Gandhamguda under Narsingi police station area when the bullet hit her near the ankle.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 30 July 2024, 05:13 PM

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A woman was injured when a bullet hit her on the leg at her house in Narsingi on Tuesday. It is the second incident in two weeks in the area and resulted in panic among the residents.

The victim Padma came on the terrace of her building at Gandhamguda under Narsingi police station area when the bullet hit her near the ankle. The local people shifted the victim to a hospital where she was treated for the injury and later discharged.

Also Read Hyderabad: Bullet pierces through the window pane of an apartment

On information, the Narsingi police reached the spot and seized the bullet. The police suspect the bullet misfired from the nearby army firing range where the soldiers were doing firing practice.

Around two weeks ago, a bullet landed in a house in the same locality. Two firing ranges of police and army are located close to Gandamguda. The police and army personnel regularly practice firing there.