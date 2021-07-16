5 fantastic thrillers from South India that you can binge watch

Get your popcorn, a cosy blanket and stream these movies right now

If one thing is absolutely true about south cinema, it’s that they churn out the best thrillers. Be it in any language, thrillers from down south have found their way to the hearts of audiences across the country. If you’re a true fan of the genre, here is the list of thriller movies that should be on your watchlist.

Malik

Fahadh Faasil-starrer ‘Malik’ is the latest entrant in this genre. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, ‘Malik’ is a Malayalam crime drama which follows through the life of Sulaiman Malik, a charismatic leader who goes an extra mile to help the people of his community and provide them support to stand up against the corrupt forces, shielding them from their greedy agenda of colluding and encroaching lands illegally for their benefit. Catch the film on Amazon Prime Video starting today.

Awe!

Starring Kajal Aggarwal and Nithya Menen, the Telugu psychological thriller ‘Awe!’, streaming on Netflix, will keep you on the edge of your seats right from the first scene to the last. The anthology series is sure to leave you with a sense of awe by the time it ends.

Irul

The Malayalam film ‘Irul’, starring Fahadh Faasil, is a mystery thriller that fills you with uncertainty till the end. The mystery thriller, in search of a killer, is packed with exceptional storyline and power-packed performances by Darshana Rajendran and Soubin Shahir. However, it was Fahadh’s stellar acting that won the cake. ‘Irul’ is currently streaming on Netflix.

Drishyam 1&2

Another movie from the Malayalam film industry that has been the epitome of thriller movies is the ‘Drishyam’ series, starring veteran actor Mohanlal. The first part of the film was received well by the audiences and critics alike and was praised for its tight plot that left the audiences in awe. With expectations high as ever for the sequel, the second part too managed to go one level above and be a global phenomenon.

Anbirkiniyal

The Tamil language film, available on Disney + Hotstar, ‘Anbirkiniyal’ is the remake of Malayalam-hit ‘Helen’. The film stars Keerthi Pandian, in the titular role, who gets stuck in a freezer room where the temperature is -18 degrees celsius. Anbirkiniyal’s fight and determination for survival makes it a gripping watch.

