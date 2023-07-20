Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth welcome first child

Actors Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta on Thursday said they have become parents to their first child, a baby boy.

By PTI Published Date - 02:34 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

Mumbai: Actors Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta on Thursday said they have become parents to their first child, a baby boy.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, announced the news in a joint Instagram post.

“We have been blessed with a baby boy. Thank you for all the love and wishes,” they captioned the post.

Sheth, 42, and Dutta, 32, also shared their picture with the child from the hospital on social media.

According to reports, the couple welcomed the baby on Wednesday.

They announced their pregnancy on social media in March.

While Sheth was last seen in “Adipurush“, Dutta is best known for the “Drishyam” film series in Hindi.