5 female scriptwriters who showcase strong women on screen

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:19 PM, Tue - 20 September 22

Hyderabad: Women portrayed as mere damsel-in-distress characters in Bollywood movies has been the norm since the beginning. However, over the years, there’s been a significant change in the film industry and female actors are being cast in meaningful and strong roles.

These are the top five female scriptwriters who keep their heads up by providing independent, strong, out-of-the-box women characters for the audiences to enjoy and learn from.

Kanika Dhillon

Be it Rani from ‘Haseen Dillruba’, Rumi of ‘Manmarziyaan’, Rashmi from ‘Rashmi Rocket’, Bobby from ‘Judgemental Hai Kya’, Nanki of ‘Guilty’ or Mukku from ‘Kedarnath’, we found the connection, love, and admiration for these characters. The bold and bubbly women written and co-produced by Kanika Dhillon are all we look for in films. Kanika definitely has a profound way of capturing women in their element.

Zoya Akhtar

The craziness provided by Zoya Akhtar for all the women-centric roles is commendable. Safeena from ‘Gully Boy’, Ayesha from ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’, or Laila and Farah from ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, these independent women characters are the ones who inspired so many women outside the industry.

Reema Kagti

Piku, Ashima, and Aditi are some characters written by Reema Kagti that will be remembered forever. These characters made decisions that were different and outlandish to the world.

Alankrita Shrivastava

‘Lipstick Under my Burkha’, a movie that was controversial yet the most-loved one, was penned by Alankrita Shrivastava. She took the cinema world by storm with a strong story like this.

Anvita Dutt

‘Queen’, a movie that was praised by Amitabh Bachchan and became the turning point of Indian cinema, was written by none other than Anvita Dutt. The admiration and love received by both Anvita and the lead actor Kangana Ranaut made the movie popular across the globe.