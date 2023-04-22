5 Inspectors, 3 SIs transferred in Rachakonda Police Commissionerate

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:42 PM, Sat - 22 April 23

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner DS Chauhan issued orders transferring five Police Inspectors and three Sub-inspectors on administrative grounds and with immediate effect.

Accordingly, A.Manmohan was posted at Abdullapurmet, V.Swamy, P.Venkateshwarlu and P.Guruva Reddy were transferred to special branch and B.Praveen Kumar was posted as Kushaiguda inspector.

Likewise, Sub-inspectors M.Vikram Reddy was posted as inspector Pochampally, V.Saidi Reddy transferred to CCS LB Nagar and D.Ashok transferred to Ghatkesar PS.