5 reasons why you should watch ‘Modern Love Hyderabad’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:48 PM, Sat - 9 July 22

Hyderabad: After winning audiences’ hearts with beautiful and unique love stories with ‘Modern Love Mumbai’, Amazon Prime Video is once again receiving praises for launching the second local and fictionalised edition of the international series set in Hyderabad. Inspired by the famous ‘New York Times’ column, ‘Modern Love Hyderabad’ told 6 stories set in the unique milieu of Hyderabad, highlighting different facets of love and human relationships. Here are a few reasons the Hyderabad chapter of ‘Modern Love’ should be on your watchlist.

A love letter to Hyderabad

Without a doubt, the city of pearls is one of the most unique cities in India, offering a distinct and culturally vibrant vibe. Hyderabad beautifully blends the old city with the new suburbs, boasts of a diverse demographic of natives and non-natives, perhaps has one of the richest cuisines – a melange of various cultural influences, and a thriving destination for new-age business sectors. For all those who aren’t aware of the city’s rich tapestry, the episodes of ‘Modern Love Hyderabad’ will give a good peek of this fabulous city and pique your need for food and adventure. Watch it to and find out for yourself.

Love that goes beyond romance

As promised in the trailer, Modern Love Hyderabad goes beyond the man –woman relationship. The anthology boasts of 3 stories that explore the familial loves – between parent and child, grandparent and grand kid, and the remaining episodes touch upon different stages of modern-day love relationships, from dating dilemmas to budding romance to couple comedies. With constant chatter to be inclusive of all kinds of love, it’s refreshing that the series captures the often forgotten and overlooked bonds of affection and attachment.

Powerhouse of performers

While the stories may seem ordinary, be rest assured that the talented cast who have put in their heart and soul in their respective characters, make each episode extraordinary and enjoyable. Some of the finest actors from the Indian film industry like Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Revathy, Nithya Menen, Aadhi Pinisetty, Ritu Varma, Naresh, Abijeet Duddala to rising talent like Komalee Prasad, Naresh Agastya and Ulka Gupta come together in this series, making these characters relevant and want to tug at your heartstrings.

An eclectic set of creators

‘Modern Love Hyderabad’ is Amazon Prime Video’s first Telugu Original that reinstates the streaming service’s commitment to creating stories that are rooted in the local ethos and culture. And it’s interesting they roped in Elahe Hiptoola and Nagesh Kukunoor who, through ‘Hyderabad Blues’, introduced this city to mainstream film audiences, and now they have taken it a step further with this Amazon Original series. While Nagesh Kukunoor has co-written all episodes and directed three stories, the remaining episodes are helmed by Venkatesh Maha, Uday Gurrala and Devika Bahudhanam. Each director lends their personal perspective and creative voice to their respective stories, making it truly unique.

So, what are you waiting for? With the monsoon mood setting in, indulge in these warm and sweet stories of love, growth, resilience, and the power of healing with ‘Modern Love Hyderabad’ that’s now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.