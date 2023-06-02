5 scenes from ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ that created an impact

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Fri - 2 June 23

Hyderabad: Manoj Bajpayee-starrer courtroom drama ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ exemplified a strong social message and left the audience in complete awe. The blockbuster film has been riding high in viewership numbers and has already attained 200mn+ viewing minutes within a record-breaking time post its premiere on ZEE5.

The makers of the film have been flooded with overwhelming number of positive reviews for Manoj Bajpayee’s spectacular performance. The film chronicles the story of an ordinary man – a High Court lawyer who single-handedly fought an extraordinary case against the country’s biggest self-proclaimed god-man and successfully ended up prosecuting him for the rape of a minor under the POCSO act.

Let’s have a look at 5 ground-breaking scenes from the film:

1. A highly controversial case against the country’s biggest god-man, it was a case nobody was willing to fight with honesty. PC Solanki instantly accepts such a case that others would deem problematic for their careers. His only condition was that the victim’s family stay true to themselves and their truth until the end. Solanki was willing to fight for the truth regardless of the struggle as long as this one condition was fulfilled.

2. Amidst the trial, the defence lawyer grills Nu with oppressive questions about moments that are traumatic for her to recall, in an attempt to twist the slightest slip-up on her part. The overawing questions discomfort the viewers as well, but Nu displays exemplary courage. We witness a girl’s determination, refusing to concede to her perpetrators, and speak her spine-raising truth in its utterly raw form.

3. As Nu starts losing her morale, Solanki lifts her confidence by reminding her of the immense confidence she has displayed. He lets her know that ‘ab toh shankhnaad ho chukka hai bitiya’, and that the war has begun. As they loudly chant ‘Har Har Mahadev’ gawking over a bird-eye view of Jodhpur city, it resembles them claiming power over the world giving goosebumps to the audience.

4. Solanki is star-struck by a seasoned lawyer, Venketeshwara Swami, and initiated a conversation with his idol. Soon, he realises that Swami is an admirer of the Baba as he praises the latter for the countless charitable work he has executed. Completely unfazed by this, Solanki calmly asks Swami if charity gives one the licence to rape someone.

5. As the case reaches its threshold, where both counsels deliver their closing statements, Solanki shakes everyone to their bones as he draws an intense mythological comparison between Baba and Raavan from the ‘Ramayana’. He describes the Baba’s actions as ‘mahapaap’ that even the most generous Lord Shiva won’t forgive. The heart-wrenching monologue by Manoj Bajpayee leaves the viewer still, with goosebumps and teary eyes.