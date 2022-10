50-year old man ends life in Medak

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:08 PM, Sat - 15 October 22

Representational Image

Medak: A-50-year old labourer died, allegedly by suicide, at Rukmapur village of Chegunta Mandal. Menda Veeraiah was found hanging from a tree near his residence on Saturday.

According to the police, Veeraiah was suffering from prolonged illness and had spent a huge amount of money on treatment, that too by borrowing from different sources. With his family being pushed into a financial crisis due to this, he was upset, and could have hanged himself, police said.

