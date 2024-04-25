54 candidates file nominations in Medak

25 April 2024

Medak: The Medak Lok Sabha constituency has received a record number of nominations this time. As many as 54 candidates have filed 90 sets of nominations.

On the last day of receiving nominations on Thursday, the constituency received 36 sets of nominations from 23 candidates. BRS candidate P Venkatrami Reddy, BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao and Congress candidate Nelam Madhu were the prime contenders in the election fray.

Returning Officer and Medak Collector Rahul Raj and other officials will carry out the scrutiny of nominations on Friday.