Wife hangs self after cops summon husband for interrogation in missing case

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 April 2024, 09:28 PM

Medak: A woman died, allegedly by suicide, after the police reportedly took her husband into custody for interrogation in connection with a man missing case in Chegunta mandal headquarters in Medak on Sunday.

The woman Vanga Swathi (35), wife of Satyanarayana, was found hanging. According to the police, her neighbour Nagaraju, who was working as a Hindi Pundit in ZPHS Masaipet, was reported missing in the last week of March. Nagaraju was living separately from his wife.

Following a complaint from Nagaraju’s relatives, the Chegunta police registered a case and during enquiry, interrogated Satyanarayana.

Swathi is said to have resorted to the extreme step following this. The police were expected to hold a press conference on the entire episode in a couple of days.