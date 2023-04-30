500 police personnel to guard Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat

Telangana government has entrusted the security of the new Secretariat to the Telangana State Special Police

Published Date - 07:04 PM, Sun - 30 April 23

Hyderabad: The newly inaugurated Dr. BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat will be guarded by around 500 police personnel drawn from various wings of the Telangana police.

The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao inaugurated the new building on Sunday in presence of Minister’s, bureaucrats, public representatives and others.

The State government had entrusted the security of the new Secretariat to the Telangana State Special Police (TSSP). The TSSP will be assisted by the Intelligence Security Wing (ISW), City Security Wing (CSW) and local police in guarding the building.

The overall security supervision will be looked after by the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of the rank of Additional Commandant working in the TSSP.

A senior official said there are multiple layers of security and different units of the Telangana police will perform various roles in safeguarding the premises. The city police will take care of the security in the outer peripheries including the surroundings and access into the main complex.

A bomb detection and disposal squad, anti-sabotage team along with sniffer dogs will be present round-the-clock in the building. Daily anti sabotage checks will be done by the City Security Wing around the Secretariat and within the building, the TSSP along with ISW will take care of these checks.

“The Telangana State Special Police as of now does not have any sniffer dogs or anti sabotage teams. The personnel will be trained in these aspects and TSSP will procure dogs and send for training at the Integrated Intelligence Training Academy at Moinabad. Until then the CSW of Hyderabad police and ISW will undertake anti sabotage checks,” said a senior official.

Around 300 surveillance cameras are installed in and around the building and 24×7 monitoring will be done by a team from a command and control centre set up in the Secretariat complex. A Quick Response Team of OCTOPUS armed with sophisticated weapons is also positioned in the Secretariat.