CM KCR hailed for naming Secretariat after BR Ambedkar

Society Secretary KR Rawat in a letter to the CM KCR said the society thanks him for naming the new Secretariat after the freedom fighter

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 AM, Sun - 30 April 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: The Practising Buddhist Society hailed Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for installing the 125 feet statue of BR Ambedkar in the city and naming the new Secretariat after the Father of the Indian Constitution.

Society Secretary KR Rawat in a letter to the Chief Minister on Saturday said the society thanks him for naming the new Secretariat after the freedom fighter. It was a great achievement to install the 125 feet statue of Dr BR Ambedkar on April 14 as part of Ambedkar Jayanthi celebrations, he said.

“These initiatives make people who follow Ambedkar ideologies even more happy” said Rawat. The Practising Buddhist Society prays to Lord Buddha to bless you with good health and energy to take up such unique programmes and work more for the welfare of Telangana people, he added.