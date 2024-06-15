5006.9 kg marijuana, other drugs destroyed by Cyberabad Drug Disposal Committee

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 June 2024, 07:30 AM

Hyderabad: In a major disposal programmes, the Cyberabad Drug Disposal Committee destroyed a massive 5006.9 kg of marijuana apart from other psychotropic substances which were seized in various drug cases.

The destroyed narcotic substances pertain to 15 types of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases, 122 cases registered across Balanagar, Madhapur, Medchal, Rajendranagar, Shamshabad zones and 30 police stations from the previous three years in Cyberabad.

The drugs were destroyed at the GJ Multiclave (India) Pvt, Ltd. (Common Bio-Medical Waste Treatment And Disposal Facility) at Edulapally in the presence of the committee members and other officials. The Drug Disposal Committee is headed by its chairman DCP Crimes K. Narasimha with members Ravinder Reddy, ACP Cybercrimes, Narcotics Inspector Shiva Prasad and team.

Drugs destroyed:

*Marijuana plant – 38.820 gm

*Hashish oil – 2647.320 gm

*Cocaine – 45.04 gm

*Charas – 6.6 gm

*Mephedrone – 12.3 gm

*Ecstasy tablets – 168 gm

*Ecstasy Powder – 0.54 gm

*LSD – 44 blot papers.

*Heroin – 46 gm

*Methamphetamine – 1.46 gm

*Liquid Opium – 225.72 gm

*Gel marijuana – 14 gm

*Chocolate weed – 1 gm