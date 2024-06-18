NEET row: Even 0.001% negligence should be dealt with, says SC

Imagine a person who has played fraud on the system becomes a doctor, he is more deleterious to the society, says apex court

18 June 2024

Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said even if there was “0.001 per cent negligence” on the part of anyone in the conduct of the NEET-UG 2024 examination, it should be thoroughly dealt with.

Observing that students have to labour hard while preparing for these examinations, the apex court said the litigation pertaining to the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (UG)-2024 examination ought not be treated as adversarial.

“Even if there is 0.001 per cent negligence on the part of anyone, it should be thoroughly dealt with,” a vacation Bench of Justices Vikram Nath and SVN Bhatti told the advocates appearing for the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The NTA conducts the all India pre-medical entrance test. The Bench was hearing two separate petitions raising grievances, including on grace marks given to students in the examination held on May 5.

“We all know the labour which the children undergo, especially in preparing for these exams,” the Bench said, adding, “Imagine a person who has played fraud on the system becomes a doctor, he is more deleterious to the society”.

“Representing an agency which is responsible for conducting the examination, you must stand firm. If there is a mistake, yes this is a mistake and this is the action we are going to take. At least that inspires confidence in your performance,” the Bench told the NTA’s counsel.

Stressing on timely action by the authority, the top court said the pleas would come up for hearing on July 8 along with other pending petitions, including those which have sought a direction to conduct the exam afresh. It said the NTA and the Centre would file their responses on these fresh petitions within two weeks.

When one of the advocates appearing for some petitioners raised the issue pertaining to a question asked in the exam, the Bench said, “They (NTA and Centre) will respond to it”. “Let us understand the purpose of your submissions. In these matters, we are prepared to sit up to evening,” it observed.