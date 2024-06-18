Battling Discrimination: Dr. Praveen Chakravarthy and his fight against social stigmas

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 June 2024, 01:42 PM

New Delhi: Even after 77 years of independence, India struggles with the phenomenon of caste discrimination. A study conducted by Oxfam suggests that 20 percent of respondents in scheduled castes reported suffering discrimination in hospitals or by health-care professionals. This is just the data about the healthcare services but there are still public places, temples, wells and resources where some sections of the society belonging to a particular caste do not have access to these. In the contemporary era many individuals have tried to fight and break away from the shackles of the caste system and one such individual, Dr. Praveen Chakravarthy, a social worker from southern India’s Andhra Pradesh.

Confronting Caste Discrimination:

During his water revolution journey, Praveen encountered tribal and remote villages where resources were segregated by caste, and individuals from lower castes were barred from accessing basic necessities. Determined to fight the injustice, he actively fought against caste discrimination in states such as Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand.

Willful approach to fight caste discrimination:

Praveen, through his NGO SYLOM, engaged with community members, local leaders, and government officials to facilitate dialogue and understanding between the communities. He helped unite people across different castes, emphasizing the importance of shared resources and mutual respect. As a result, many villages began to see a positive change towards greater inclusivity and cooperation.

Educational Initiatives for Equality

Any problem needs to be fixed from its root cause. Realising this, Praveen worked upon the most important aspect of fixing the problem and focused on imparting education to children of all castes through his non-profit organization, SYLOM. These educational programs not only provided academic knowledge but also taught the moral values of equality and mutual respect. By building a common ground for bringing children from different castes together in a learning environment, he helped to break down barriers and promote social cohesion.

An Indelible Impact on community:

Dr. Praveen Chakravarty’s efforts have left a lasting impact on the community. His resolve to uproot the spread shackles of caste discrimination in the envisions a future where every individual, regardless of caste, has led to bring a paradigm shift in the villages he has worked for. He has ensured that all individuals should get equal access to resources and opportunities. His relentless dedication towards promoting equality and unity has brought hope and tangible improvements to countless lives, setting a powerful example for others to follow.

Envisioning a future for all:

Following the ideals of the Father of the Constitution, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, who was known for his determined fight against caste discrimination, Praveen’s efforts to combat caste discrimination and promote equality have not only transformed individual lives but have also fostered a sense of community and shared humanity. Through education, advocacy, and hands-on intervention, Praveen continues to pave the way for a more just and inclusive society. Dr. Praveen Chakravarthy’s vision is to bring change upon grassroot level and ensure that equality and opportunities exist for everyone in the society. His unwavering commitment to justice and equality serves as an inspiring reminder of the difference one person can make in the fight against discrimination and the pursuit of a fairer world.