‘Mega Job Mela’ to be organised for youth in Husnabad on June 24

BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that the Youth Services Department had plans to provide employment to over 5,000 through the job mela.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 June 2024, 01:12 PM

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar unveiled the poster of the job mela during a programme organised at Tirumala Gardens in Husnabad town on Tuesday.

Siddipet: Telangana Youth Services department will organise a Mega Job Mela in Husnabad town on June 24, to provide employment to jobless youth in the constituency.

BC Welfare and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar unveiled the poster of the job mela during a programme organised at Tirumala Gardens in Husnabad town on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the BC Welfare Minister said that the Youth Services Department had plans to provide employment to over 5,000 through the job mela. Prabhakar said that the youth who studied up to post-graduation can enter the job mela to find the right opportunity with the right company.

He said that the government will also skill enhancement training to youth to provide them employment in foreign countries where they can find lucrative jobs. The Minister called upon the youth from across the constituency to utilise the opportunity by participating in the job mela in huge numbers.