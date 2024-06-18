BRS Student wing protests against NEET paper leak at Raj Bhavan

By Telangana Today Updated On - 18 June 2024, 01:35 PM

Hyderabad: The BRS Vidyarthi (BRSV) student wing staged a protest at Raj Bhavan against the alleged leak of the NEET question paper.

Students demanded for the immediate cancellation of the NEET exam and voiced their discontent with the Central government’s handling of the issue. Soon after the students reached Raj Bhavan, the police prevented them and shifted the protestors to SR Nagar police station.

BRSV State president Gellu Srinivas Yadav strongly criticised the Union government for its indifference towards the future of students. “Why are Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay silent on the NEET exam issue? If they do not respond, we will escalate our protests.” he warned.

He demanded for cancellation of the NEET exam immediately. He also questioned the silence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on the issue and warned to lay seige to his office unless he spells out his stance. He urged the Governor to take initiative and resolve this issue.

Meanwhile, former MP B Vinod Kumar also spoke at Telangana Bhavan, expressing concern over the nationwide implications of the NEET paper leak. “Reports suggest the NEET exam paper was leaked from Bihar and Gujarat, with crores of rupees changing hands. Why hasn’t the Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a case? The ED is quick to act when large sums of money are involved, so why not now?” he asked.

Highlighted the impact on students from Telangana who have been appearing for the NEET exam since 2015, Vinod Kumar noted that only 15 percent of seats are allotted through the All India quota, leaving Telangana students with limited opportunities in other States. “Telangana has 25 medical colleges, and more are expected to open. We need to evaluate whether our students benefit from the NEET exam,” he said.

He urged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to form an expert committee to assess the impact of NEET on Telangana students. He suggested that the State government should follow Tamil Nadu which has been advocating for State-specific NEET exam.