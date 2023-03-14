511 PG seats increased in 9 medical colleges in Telangana: Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar

Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar said support was provided to Telangana under the PMSSY for upgradation of three Medical Colleges by setting up of Super Specialty Blocks

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:23 PM, Tue - 14 March 23

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar informed the Rajya Sabha that under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS), the Centre had extended support to Telangana in increasing 511 PG seats in nine medical colleges.

Replying to a question raised by BJP member K Laxman on Tuesday, Pawar said support was provided to Telangana under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) for upgradation of three Medical Colleges by setting up of Super Specialty Blocks.

The Union Minister said Telangana had a total of 7,415 UG and 2,723 PG medical seats, out of which 3015 UG seats were available in 19 government medical colleges and 4400 seats in 27 private medical colleges. Similarly, there were 1208 seats of MD, MS and Diploma seats in government medical colleges and 1340 in private medical colleges in the State. He further said that there were 153 seats of DM and MCH in government colleges and 22 seats in private colleges.

The Minister said there was an increase of 71 percent in Medical Colleges across the country, from 387 before 2014 to 660 as of now. Further, there was an increase of 97 percent in MBBS seats from 51,348 before 2014 to 101,043 as of now, out of which 52,778 are available in Government Medical Colleges and 48,265 seats were available in Private Medical Colleges.

There has been an increase of 110 percent in PG seats from 31,185 before 2014 to 65,335 as of now, which includes, 13,246 Diplomate of National Board (DNB), Fellowship of National Board (FNB) PG seats and 1621 PG seats in College of Physicians and Surgeons (CPS).