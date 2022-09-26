6-year-old Hyderabad girl wins silver medal in rhythmic gymnastics

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:27 PM, Mon - 26 September 22

Hyderabad: 6-year-old rhythmic gymnast Jaisvi earns laurels, wins hearts. Six-year-old Jaisvi Kora, a gymnast from Hyderabad who competes for the State of Telangana, has won a silver medal in an international competition for rhythmic gymnastics. Competition for the MIG Cup 2022 was held on September 18 in Moscow, Russia.

Jaisvi made history by competing with Russian gymnasts and winning a medal at the just-concluded tournament. A first-grader, she began gymnastics at Joe’s Gymnastics Academy when she was just 3 years old. She is also a district medallist in her age group. She has been trained by coach Alica Joe, an international player, judge, and coach in rhythmic gymnastics.

MIG Cup 2022 saw the participation of about 250 gymnasts from 18 teams. Jaisvi won the silver medal in the grouping under 7 years in category, while the gold was won by Nelly Sakharova (RUS Moscow) and bronze by Zelenaya Alekandra, (RUS Moscow).