You might need coffee after watching this small girl’s gymnastic skills

Have you come across a video of a small girl performing gymnastics? If yes, you must be equally surprised like we are.

A now viral video of a girl, dressed in a red shirt and blue pants, performs some jaw-dropping gymnastic moves leaving netizens stunned by her capabilities.

In the one-minute-and-11-second video, the girl can be seen showcasing her flexibility as she twists and turns, and performs the moves one after the other. The setting seems to be like a gymnastic training centre as her fellow trainers watch her from a distance.

Watch her surprising moves:

This is INSANE! The bit at the end 😱 pic.twitter.com/Vcep9dQ0aT — Ann is still European ♥️ Vaxxed AF still masking (@56blackcat) August 12, 2021

For obvious reasons, the clip has gone viral across social media platforms, garnering more than 4.9 million views and over 96,000 likes. A few Twitter users also called the girl to be a “Future Gold Medalist”.

Well, the video, however, has caught the attention of a five-time gold medallist gymnast from Romania — Nadia Comaneci. “Wow. Such talent.. composure.. flexibility,” she wrote while retweeting the video.

However, netizens also expressed concern over the amount of training the girl would need to go through to perform such impeccable stunts.

“The only thing that came to my mind was; does that child live a normal childhood, does she run and laugh, play with friends? What she just did took a hell of a long time to learn and the toll her mind and body took to learn it must be horrendous. It’s amazing, but sad,” wrote a user.

“You need weight bearing activity to have strong bones. She’ll be much fitter than someone who sits on the couch or isn’t active. It’s injury that might be my concern, not activity,” wrote another.

