Telangana gymnastics teams announced for National Artistic Gymnastics Championships

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:50 PM, Thu - 21 April 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana Gymnastics Association has announced men and women’s teams after conducting selection trials at the Saroornagar Indoor Stadium for the upcoming Senior National Artistic Gymnastics Championships, scheduled to be held from May 8 to 10 at Ambala in Haryana.

Teams: Men: N Abhiram , P Suryadev G Vijay Kumar (Warangal), A Harikrishna (RR), B Kranthi Kumar, P Sandeep (Hyd); Standbys: Vishal P Jadav (RR), N Anil (Hyd), Ch Praveen Kumar, E PRashanth (Warangal);

Women: Akshitha Mishra (RR), G Swathi (Hyd), L Sandhya, L Prematha (Warangal), D Sowmya, K Lakshmi Poojitha, Pouvnami Das (Medchal), P Surabhi Prasanna; Standbys: L Sirisha, V Dikshitha (Warangal), B Balanjali (RR).

