61 new fish markets across Telangana soon: Srinivas Yadav

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav said on Friday that Rs 532 crore has been spent so far towards providing mopeds, vehicles, vending units and fish outlets across the State to benefit the fisherfolk in the State.

“Permissions have also been accorded for construction of 61 fish markets across the State,” he said. Replying to a question by TRS MLA M Gopal during Question Hour in the Legislative Assembly here, the Minister said there was a proposal to construct a Highway Fish Market on the Shamshabad-Bengaluru National Highway.

He said 150 mobile outlets would be launched on Saturday in the city. Each Municipal division will be allocated one mobile fish outlet and they will serve the dual purpose of selling live and fresh fish in the morning and hot and hygienic curries in the evening, he said.