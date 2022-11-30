65th National Shooting Championship: Mukesh clinches gold in 25M pistol event

Nelavalli Mukesh of KL Deemed to be University clinched gold medal in the 25M pistol event of the on-going 65th National Shooting Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:17 PM, Wed - 30 November 22

Hyderabad: Nelavalli Mukesh of KL Deemed to be University clinched gold medal in the 25M pistol event of the on-going 65th National Shooting Championship being held in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. He also set the national record by scoring 584 points out of 600.

Er Koneru Satyanarayana, the chancellor of the university lauded for his achievement in the national event. “Apart from academic excellence, KLU Campus is also a pioneer in sports and other community activities, we feel very proud and motivated when our students achieve such recognition across the country. This is a proud movement to the university; we take this opportunity to thank the entire team of coaches and his parents for standing by Nelavalli Mukesh on this achievement,” he said.