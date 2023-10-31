66 persons caught by Rachakonda She teams for stalking, harassing women

The Rachakonda police registered cases against a few of them while the others were let off after a warning and counselling

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:29 PM, Tue - 31 October 23

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda She Teams caught 66 persons, including 32 minors, who were allegedly stalking, sexually harassing and threatening women. The police registered cases against a few of them while the others were let off after a warning and counselling.

Among those arrested was a man who was allegedly harassing a woman doctor was asking her to become his friend. The man went to the hospital where the woman doctor worked and argued with her and later hit her badly. On a complaint, the police registered a FIR against him at Medipally police station.

The police appealed to the women and girls to contact the Rachakonda She Teams over phone number 8712662111 if they are facing any problems of harassment, stalking or online bullying.

