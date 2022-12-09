Rachakonda She Teams nab 111 persons for harassing women

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:20 PM, Fri - 9 December 22

Hyderabad: In the last four weeks, the Rachakonda Police She Teams caught 111 persons including a tuition master for harassing women at various spots across the commissionerate and booked 79 cases, including 29 First Information Reports and 28 petty cases.

Officials said complaints were received from various sources including direct, through WhatsApp and via social media from different hotspots like metro trains, stations, bus stops, work places and colleges.

Those caught attended mandatory counseling sessions conducted by trained counselors and professional psychologists at the Police Commissioner’s camp office at Alkapuri cross road in LB Nagar.

According to the She Teams officials, out of the 111 persons caught, 70 were minors, who were counseled by senior psychologists.

Several persons, including minors, were caught during decoy operations at Choutuppal, Bhongir, Ibrahimpatnam, LB Nagar, Kushaiguda, Malkajgiri and Vanasthalipuram. The She Teams also conducted decoy operations on metro trains and ensured fines were imposed on seven persons who entered compartments reserved for women.

Officials said one child marriage was averted by the She Teams in the last four weeks. In association with self-help groups, awareness programmes on the negative impacts of child marriages were also conducted.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat appreciated the work of She Teams and urged women to approach She Teams through the Rachakonda WhatsApp control number – 9490617111 or Dial 100 when in distress.